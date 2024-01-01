DENVER (KDVR) — One man died and another was injured Monday night after a shooting in Westminster, according to police.

The Westminster Police Department told FOX31 that officers responded to multiple reports of a possible shooting around 8:30 p.m. at the Hidden Lake Apartments.

Police said they found two men with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to the hospital.

One of those men died at the hospital, and police said they did not have an update on the status of the other man.

Police said it appeared that the two were neighbors, and both fired shots at each other during a dispute

Police said there was no threat to the public.