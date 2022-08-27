police car lights at night in city with selective focus and bokeh. (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) – A late-night shooting that happened in the Villa Park neighborhood early Saturday morning has left one man dead.

Denver Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard around 12:06 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the DPD, two male victims associated with the incident transported themselves to a nearby hospital. One of those victims has since died.

His identity has not been released at this point nor has details on his passing, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been released.

DPD has not named any suspects at this point, nor have they made any arrests, but if you have any information regarding this investigation, please reach out to investigators by calling 720-913-6010.