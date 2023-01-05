DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Syracuse Street. The area is on the border of the East Colfax and Lowry Field neighborhoods.

DPD tweeted at 7:28 p.m. that they had located one victim. Two hours later, police confirmed that the stabbing victim had died from the incident and that they were now investigating it as a homicide.

DPD has not released any suspect information at this point.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the identity of the victim at a later date.