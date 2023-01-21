DENVER (KDVR) – A woman is dead after being the victim of a stabbing in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood late Friday night and the person police believe is responsible is now in custody.

According to a tweet posted at 11:32 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Denver Police Department were investigating a stabbing that occurred at a residence on the 14600 block of East Elk Place.

DPD verified that when officers arrived at the residence, they discovered a woman dead at the scene.

Also at the residence, waiting on the front porch when officers arrived was Oliver Baclayon, 29, who DPD arrested without incident in connection with their investigation into this deadly stabbing.

Now, Baclayon is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this point while the Medical Examiner’s Office completes its investigation.

FOX31 will provide an update once the information has been made public.