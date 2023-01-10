MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a skiing accident at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Friday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Powderhorn resort located in Mesa. The call was about a man found unconscious in the Thunderbird Glade area.

Deputies said two skiers discovered the 29-year-old man buried in the snow and immediately called for help.

The Powderhorn Ski Patrol was immediately dispatched. When they located the man, they began CPR but he remained unresponsive. First responders continued CPR as they transported him to an ambulance.

However, the man was pronounced dead.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of death as well as the man’s identity.