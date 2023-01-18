DENVER (KDVR) — One man was killed in an early morning shooting in Denver.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting in the 5100 block of North Broadway Street at around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. The area is in north Denver.

When police arrived on scene, they found one victim and transported him to the hospital. Almost seven hours later, the adult man was pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide and are working to develop suspect information.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity at a later date.