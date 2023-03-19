DPD investigated a fatal shooting in the area of Santa Fe Drive and 6th Avenue (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed after a shooting in the area of 6th Avenue and Santa Fe Drive in Denver Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department said at 8:05 a.m. that a victim was found with “unknown extent of injuries.”

At 2:26 p.m. DPD said that the victim was pronounced dead on scene and that it was being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.