DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking into a deadly shooting that took place on 21st Street and Lawrence Street Thursday night, in the Five Points area.

An adult male was shot and died form his injuries at an area hospital.

There have been no arrests at this point in time. The victim’s identity will be released after the next-of-kin is notified. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).