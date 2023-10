DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora investigated an early Sunday morning shooting that killed an adult male.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Potomac Street.

Officers found the deceased victim in the driver’s seat of a car. He had suffered from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police had no suspect information or motive as of 9:14 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.