DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora investigated a fatal shooting in the 3200 block of Peoria Street early Saturday morning.

APD said the incident stemmed from a verbal dispute which led to a man being shot.

The adult male victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Suspect information was not available, and APD said the incident appeared to be isolated.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact police.