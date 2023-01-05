One person was killed in a serious crash that closed down Colorado Boulevard near City Park.

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a two-car crash near City Park on Wednesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were investigating a major traffic crash between two drivers that resulted in serious injuries at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

DPD said the crash happened in the area of East 23rd Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard. The intersection sits east of City Park and the City Park Golf Course.

The intersection of East 23rd Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard was closed in both directions due to the severity of the crash. Footage from the scene showed both cars were totaled and one ended up on the sidewalk near the park.

DPD confirmed that one person died in the crash.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity at a later date.