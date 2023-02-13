COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers responded to the first deadly crash of 2023 in Commerce City after a car rolled off the road.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to a crash at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5300 block of Interstate 270.

An initial investigation revealed that a car traveling westbound rolled off the roadway. The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was killed in the rollover.

The traffic impacts were minimal, and the roadway was reopened.

According to CCPD, this is the first traffic death in the city this year.