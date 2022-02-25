DENVER (KDVR) — A driver crashed into two pedestrians Friday night in Denver, killing one of them.

The crash happened at East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road, near Denver International Airport, according to the Denver Police Department. They tweeted about the crash just before 7 p.m.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. Another pedestrian hit, identified so far as a man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injury.

There were delays in the area while police investigated the crash.