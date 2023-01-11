AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A physical fight broke out in an Aurora parking lot leaving one man dead, and now police are looking for the suspect.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called about a fight in a parking lot near Mississippi Avenue and Joliet Street. The area is near the Gardens of Havana shopping mall and the Joliet Towers Apartments.

At around 7:40 p.m., APD said the fight led to a man being stabbed. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit said the man died from his injuries.

According to APD, the suspect fled the scene and officers believe he was also injured. He is described as:

White or Hispanic male

30 to 40 years old

Shoulder length black curly hair

Wearing a white/gray hoodie with a design on the back and red boxers

All eastbound lanes of Mississippi Avenue were closed for about 3 to 4 hours.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call 911 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.