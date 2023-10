DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a crash overnight on Interstate 70 and North Chambers Road in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said officers found a pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed down the side of an embankment.

One occupant in the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was closed in the area and opened up around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The death was the 57th traffic-related fatality so far in 2023.