COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers in Colorado Springs responded to a domestic violence call that ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting.

On Saturday at 9:16 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders View on a domestic violence call. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had signs of injury.

According to police, a male suspect had emerged from the home wielding a weapon.

Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon. Police said the man then raised his weapon toward officers when at least one officer fired at least one round at the man. The man was then injured from at least one of the rounds.

CSPD said medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the man. However, the man did succumb to his injuries and died at the scene.

Police reported no other community members or officers were injured in the shooting. Per CSPD policy, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave.