COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Colorado Springs Police Department that occurred at The Grove Apartments in the early morning hours Monday.

At around 4:36 a.m., EPSO tweeted they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting involving CSPD.

According to CSPD, around 1:23 a.m. Monday, officers got a call from a woman who lives at The Grove Apartments on East Bijou Street, near East Platte Avenue about a man knocking on her window and her doors. The woman also told officers that the man allegedly had a gun.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect. CSPD said they told the man to drop his weapon. The suspect allegedly pointed his weapon toward officers and at least one shot was fired by officers hitting the suspect.

Medical aid was given to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead.

Courtesy: FOX21 Reporter Julie Wilson

According to CSPD, no officers were injured and the woman is said to be OK.

Three officers are on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Police are not sure of the relationship between the suspect and the woman or the suspect’s motive.