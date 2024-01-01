DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a crash that killed one person on New Year’s Day.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 5:38 a.m. Monday.

A Dodge Caravan and an Acura collided in the area of East 53rd Avenue and North Chambers Road near the Parkfield Lake Park in between the Montebello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.

DPD confirmed to FOX31 that the person in the Acura died. The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.

The driver of the Dodge fled on foot and has not been located.

Police do not believe the driver of the Acura was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however, the driver of the Dodge is believed to have been under the influence.

Drivers should expect delays in the area while police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the deadly hit-and-run is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Due to the holiday, law enforcement agencies across the state were beefing up their presence to keep everyone safe.

Last year, Colorado State Patrol recorded a total of 80 DUIs in the state from Dec. 25 to Jan. 1. According to the data, the most DUIs recorded were in El Paso County at 12, then Jefferson County and Adams County each with 10 DUIs.