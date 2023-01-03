DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 early Tuesday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving multiple drivers at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The crash took place at northbound I-25 and I-225. At the time, DPD said that one person was transported to a local hospital.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed two left lanes on northbound I-25 at the Belleview exit, but the roadway has since been reopened.

DPD provided an update eight hours later at around 10:30 a.m. that an adult man had died from the crash. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release his identity at a later date.

According to DPD, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but FOX31’s Jim Hooley drove by the scene earlier in the morning and said that road conditions remained slick and icy after Monday’s snowstorms.

DPD did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.