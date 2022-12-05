Westbound I-70 is closed due to a crash on Dec. 5.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a major crash on Interstate 70 Monday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call at around 10:32 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Golden. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound I-70 between Golden and C-470 while they investigated.

CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.

One person was killed in the crash, and CSP does not know the extent of injuries for the other two victims.

The interstate reopened around 1:45 p.m. after being closed for more than three hours.