JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a major crash on Interstate 70 Monday.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call at around 10:32 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Golden. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound I-70 between Golden and C-470 while they investigated.
CSP said the crash involved three people who were in a 2014 Jeep and a 2007 Mercedes.
One person was killed in the crash, and CSP does not know the extent of injuries for the other two victims.
The interstate reopened around 1:45 p.m. after being closed for more than three hours.