1 killed in Leadville apartment shooting, suspect surrenders

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Leadville Police Department says a victim found shot at an apartment has died.

Police said dispatch received a call about a shooting at Mt. Massive Townhomes at Mt. Massive Drive and 10th Street Extension around 1:20 p.m.

Leadville Police, the Lake County Sheriff, Leadville/Lake County Fire Rescue and St. Vincent Ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location. The Eagle County Swat Team was also requested, according to LPD.

Police said that after an extensive search of the units, a victim was located.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and later died at the hospital, according to police.

LPD said the suspect surrendered and was placed into custody and taken to jail. No further information was provided about the suspect or if the suspect had any possible relation to the victim.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating what happened.

LPD said charges will be filed as the investigation proceeds.