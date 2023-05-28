JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed one person on a scooter Saturday night.

The crash was near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Coal Mine Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

It was between a red scooter and another vehicle. Initial information indicated the vehicle make was a Mazda.

After the scooter was hit by the vehicle, the rider was hit by other passing motorists. They sustained fatal injuries, CSP said.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact the Denver CSP dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case #1A231431.