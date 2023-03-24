DENVER (KDVR) — A person was killed in a crash involving a driver and pedestrian in the West Colfax neighborhood Friday night, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the driver struck the pedestrian at N. Federal Boulevard and W. 14th Avenue around 8 p.m. and didn’t stay at the scene.

DPD said the suspect vehicle is a 2004-08 Ford F-150 four-door truck. It’s a white two-toned in color with silver and tan. Police said there is no front plate and possible damage.

If you see the truck, police ask you to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police are investigating the crash and FOX31 will post updates as they are received.