DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Highlands Ranch.

Deputies responded around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at a home on Timber Hawk Circle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were on the scene through the morning to investigate.

One person was killed, the sheriff’s office said. A second person was taken into custody, but no further details were released, including whether they face charges.

The sheriff’s office said there was no danger to the public.