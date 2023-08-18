DENVER (KDVR) — A man in his 50s was shot and killed early Friday morning near a gas station off of Sheridan Boulevard.

Just before 6 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that officers were investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of South Sheridan Boulevard in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

One man was shot and immediately taken to the hospital.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas was at the scene and learned from Denver’s assistant chief that the man died as a result of his injuries.

According to the assistant chief, a pickup truck pulled into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the area. The driver, a Hispanic man in his 50s, got out of the truck and went around to the passenger side and that is when three people approached him.

The assistant chief said the three people exchanged words with the man before he was shot. The three suspects then fled on foot.

Arenas said numerous officers arrived at the parking lot. He noted that there were more officers at this scene than he has noticed at other shooting investigations.

Officers set up a crime tape barrier in the parking lot while they investigated.

According to the assistant chief police are still looking for the suspects. It is believed that the suspects likely knew the victim.

FOX31 saw police investigating a red pickup truck that was parked at the scene as well as some shoes, clothing and a wallet that were left behind following the shooting.

The area is also near a Montessori school, but the school is closed and was not in session during the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.