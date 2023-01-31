A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed after a fire broke out at an Evergreen townhome early Tuesday morning.

According to the Evergreen Fire Rescue, crews were responding to a structure fire at a townhome in the 4000 block of Silver Spruce Lane at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The neighborhood is southeast of Evergreen Lake.

Crews said that several people were evacuated from the multi-level townhome due to the smoke conditions.

EFR said that smoke detectors alerted many residents to evacuate quickly, but confirmed one person died in the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation and crews remain on scene to double-check that the fire is fully extinguished. Crews are asking drivers to go slow as Little Cub Creek near U.S. 37 and Silver Spruce is down to one lane.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more.