DENVER (KDVR) — An early morning shooting on Market Street killed one man.

Denver Police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 21st and Market Street around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, two victims were located with gunshot wounds. The two males were transported to a local hospital.

When one of the men arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man’s identity and manner of death.

Police have not released the condition of the second man or any information on the suspect at this time.

21st and Market Street is a popular area in the Ballpark District sitting just a block up from the entrance into Coors Field. The area is widely known as a busy area on weekend nights for its lively bar scene.