DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in a shooting in the Delmar Parkway neighborhood in Aurora.

At 4:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department tweeted about a shooting in the 900 block of Paris Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one person suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

According to APD, the officers performed life-saving actions, but the victim died at the scene.

Police said details are limited and no suspect information has been released at this time.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where multiple police cars were lined up on the street. A handful of people were on the corner speaking to police.

East 10th Avenue is closed from Paris Street to Nome Street. All of Paris Street is closed from 10th Avenue to Del Mar Park.

Aurora Central students, teachers and parents are being asked to take 11th Avenue or 6th Avenue to Peoria to get to school.

This is a developing situation and will be updated as more information becomes available.