DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed in an early morning shooting in the Five Points neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just after 1:34 a.m. on Oct. 18, Denver Police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of North Broadway. FOX31 went to the scene where there were several homeless encampments set up along the sidewalk.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim. At that time, the person’s extent of injuries was unknown.

However, eight hours later, DPD provided an update and said the person was pronounced dead.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Denver police have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.