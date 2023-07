DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed and another hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Aurora.

It happened around 2 a.m. near North Chambers Road and East 40th Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department. That’s in the Gateway Park neighborhood.

One person died at the scene, and a second person was taken to a hospital, police said.

The westbound off-ramp of Interstate 70 was closed for the investigation, as were the northbound lanes of Chambers.