Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Federal Boulevard and Ohio Avenue in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Westwood neighborhood.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting in the area of Federal Boulevard and Ohio Avenue.

Police found one victim who was pronounced dead. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

DPD said one suspect is in custody.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will identity the victim at a later date.