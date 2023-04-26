ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person died in a Wednesday afternoon crash that involved an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy.

A driver in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol. The passenger in that vehicle was in critical condition and transported to the hospital.

A deputy in another vehicle also was transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unknown, CSP said.

The crash was reported around 3:26 p.m.

East Broncos Parkway was closed between South Blackhawk and South Potomac Streets, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

No details were immediately available about what led to the crash. SkyFOX flew over the scene around 4:45 p.m., capturing video of two seriously damaged vehicles in the median.