DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a crash along Interstate 70 on Thursday evening near Bennett.

The call came in at 5:13 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol. Immediate details were scarce.

I-70 eastbound was closed between exit 299 at Manila Road and exit 304 at Colorado Highway 79/Bennett, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

State troopers said just before 6:15 p.m. that one lane remained open in both directions.