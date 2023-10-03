DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred near a middle school in Aurora.

At around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora Police Department officers were called to a crash between a driver and a pedestrian on East Montview Boulevard near Paris Street. The intersection is next to North Middle School and the University of Colorado Hospital.

APD said the adult pedestrian was killed in the crash. The driver was also an adult.

Police told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm that the driver had the right of way and speed was not determined to be a factor in the crash. According to APD, the victim was not using the crosswalk when they were hit.

Montview is closed from Paris to Oswego while officers continue to investigate. Police are asking drivers to use 19th Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.