DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in an alleyway in North Cap Hill.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to a crash in an alleyway of East 16th Avenue between Broadway and Lincoln Street. The alleyway is in between the Downtown Denver YMCA and the Bank of Oklahoma building.

DPD said a motorist and a pedestrian were involved in the crash. One person was killed, but DPD did not identify the person.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. FOX31 has reached out for more information.