ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person has died and several others were taken to the hospital after two motorcycle clubs had an altercation Saturday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. and started at Jake’s Roadhouse, a bar at 5980 Lamar St. in Arvada.

Police said multiple people were shot.

It’s unclear how the clash between the Hells Angels and Mongols motorcycle clubs started.