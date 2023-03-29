One person was killed in a structure fire at this Boulder home on March 29, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed Wednesday in a structure fire in Boulder’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

The adult victim was found inside during the fire response.

Details of how the fire started have not been released. It’s also not apparent if anyone else was home at the time the fire started.

