DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a deadly fight in the Five Points neighborhood.

Officers with the Denver Police Department were called to a fight Sunday morning in the 1100 block of 32nd Street.

DPD located one victim who was sent to a local hospital. At that time, police did not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

On Monday morning, DPD confirmed the victim in the fight was pronounced dead. This case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information on the fight is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.