DENVER (KDVR) — A late-night gathering turned violent after Denver Police responded to a shooting with multiple victims.

Police responded to a call at 12:46 a.m. of a shooting in the 4600 block of East Colorado Avenue.

When officers arrived, they believe by the sounds of the event a large house party was taking place when shots were fired. Police are looking to confirm the details of the large gathering.

Four victims were located with gunshot wounds.

As of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Denver PD said one victim had died. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the victim will be released by the medical examiner. Officers are continuing to investigate the homicide and are working to develop suspect information.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.