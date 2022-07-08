Kennedy Lakics was arrested and is being held for investigation of first degree murder. (Photo: Denver Police)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to a shots fired call at a condominium on Thursday where they found one man dead.

On Thursday at 1:03 p.m., DPD received a call from security officers at a condominium in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The security officers told police that shots were fired from inside a residence early Thursday morning.

The security officers also told police they had received information that someone was dead inside the residence.

A tactical team and crisis negotiators were then called to the scene to assist police. As the tactical officers approached the unit, a man was seen climbing out the window.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kennedy Lakics was found climbing out of the back window of the unit. He was detained by police without incident.

Police entered the residence and found an adult man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. Lakics was identified as the suspect in the murder and was then arrested. He is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

Investigators do believe that Lakics and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity at a later date.