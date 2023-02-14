A suspect is wanted in connection to two Aurora shootings that left one person dead. (Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting in Aurora Monday night.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at Pitchers Sports Restaurant, located at 1670 South Chambers Road. The restaurant is across the street from the Aurora Hemp Marketplace. The call came in at around 10:54 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two victims who were transported with life-threatening injuries.

APD confirmed one of the victims died. The status of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Officers responded to a second shooting scene in the 1600 block of South Idalia Circle which is 0.4 miles from the South Chambers Road shooting.

Photos from the scene show bullet holes in the windows.

Bullet holes in window at Aurora shooting scene. (Aurora Police Department)

Based on the preliminary investigation, police believe the two shootings are connected.

APD still doesn’t have suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.