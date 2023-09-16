The scene of a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 near 8th Avenue in Denver (Credit: Colorado Department of Transportation).

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 25 in Denver, according to police.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on I-25 near 8th Avenue, and preliminary information indicated it was a head-on crash.

According to Denver Police, 23-year-old Morgan Hefley was allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes and crashed into another vehicle that was going with the flow of traffic.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hefley was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

According to DPD, she will be held for investigation of vehicular homicide.

While investigating the crash, another driver struck an officer’s vehicle. Police said the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but that the injuries did not appear to be serious.