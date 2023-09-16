DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed and three others suffered serious injuries in a high-speed crash in Commerce City late Friday night.

Police told FOX31 that around 11:30 p.m., a vehicle was driving southbound on Colorado Highway 2 at a very high speed.

It hit another vehicle that was trying to make a left-hand turn off the highway onto 72nd Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle making a turn, a 56-year-old woman, was killed in the crash.

The two passengers in that vehicle, a 38-year-old woman and a young child, were seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle, a teen, was also seriously injured, police said.