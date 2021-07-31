1 killed, 3 injured in string of separate Denver shootings

by: Jenny Ivy

DENVER (KDVR) – A man was shot and killed in the first of three shootings that happened overnight in Denver.

Investigators are saying the shooting is a homicide that happened in the area of North Quitman Street and West Ellsworth Avenue.  

Another shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Alcott Street. Two victims self-transported themselves to a local hospital. One victim, a juvenile, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Denver officers are also investigating a shooting that they reported around 12:30 p.m. that happened in the 2100 block of North Downing Street. A victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

