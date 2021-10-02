1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Aurora hotel party

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Two men are in custody after they shot into a hotel room in Aurora, killing one man and injuring three others.

The incident stemmed from a party at the Hyatt House hotel, 12230 E. Colfax Ave. A party was taking place in a hotel room. When the suspects showed up, they were kicked out after a disturbance.

The suspects shot through the door of the hotel room and hit the four victims. An 18-year-old male was transported to a local hospital where he has since been pronounced deceased. A 17-year-old female was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, is currently in critical condition, but expected to survive. A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old male were also taken to the hospital; Both are currently in stable condition.

Aurora police said they quickly apprehended the suspects with help from hotel security.