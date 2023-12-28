DENVER (KDVR) — One person was killed and three more hurt in a Thursday afternoon crash on the eastbound Interstate 76 frontage road.

The Brighton Police Department posted about the crash at 2:15 p.m. A police spokesperson told FOX31 that it was a single-vehicle crash, and all involved were adults.

One of those adults was pronounced dead on the scene, while the others were transported to a hospital.

The I-76 eastbound frontage road was closed between 160th and 168th avenues during the response, police said. The road reopened just before 5:15 p.m.

Police said they expect to share more information at a later time.