THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries following a single-car crash on Colorado Boulevard.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were investigating a deadly car crash. Due to the investigation, both directions of Colorado Boulevard were closed from 108th Avenue to 112th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TPD said that one adult man died in the crash, and two other men were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Officers have not provided an update on their conditions.

Officers did not release information on how the crash happened or any factors that may have been involved.

The roadway reopened hours later at around 4 a.m.