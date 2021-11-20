1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash; Greeley Fire battalion chief witnessed and helped

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman is dead, and another woman and a juvenile female were injured in a head-on crash in Greeley on Friday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of westbound Highway 34 bypass and 65th Avenue just before 11 a.m. A Greeley Fire battalion chief was nearby in a marked department SUV and saw the crash. He immediately jumped in to provide aid while coordinating with other agencies to get additional assistance to the scene.

Despite efforts from the battalion chief, other fire personnel, emergency medical services and officers, a 53-year-old woman was pronounced deceased. A 28-year-old woman remains in serious condition at the hospital, while a juvenile female was transported and has been released.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was driving while the juvenile was a passenger.

Alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

The area was shut down for nearly five hours while an investigation was conducted and the scene was cleared.

While the investigation continues, Greeley Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Brock Little at 970-350-9605.