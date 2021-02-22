1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery Adams County car crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Adams County on Sunday night.

Crews responded to a call at 70th Ave over I-25 that involved a single vehicle accident. Victims were trapped inside and the car was on fire. The fire is now out and the parties have been extricated and transported to Denver Health. 70th is blocked both east and west bound. pic.twitter.com/MYcav4O7bA — Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) February 22, 2021

Adams County Fire responded to a call at 8:41 p.m. about an accident involving a car on fire at 70th Avenue over Interstate 25. The victims were trapped inside the burning vehicle. Fire crews put the fire out and transported the victims to Denver Health, where the driver was declared deceased.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a 38-year-old male from Northglenn died at the hospital and a 36-year-old female from Greeley sustained serious injuries.