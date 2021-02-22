1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery Adams County car crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Adams County on Sunday night.
Adams County Fire responded to a call at 8:41 p.m. about an accident involving a car on fire at 70th Avenue over Interstate 25. The victims were trapped inside the burning vehicle. Fire crews put the fire out and transported the victims to Denver Health, where the driver was declared deceased.
Colorado State Patrol confirmed a 38-year-old male from Northglenn died at the hospital and a 36-year-old female from Greeley sustained serious injuries.