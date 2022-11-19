COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a crash in Commerce City.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers were called to a crash in the 6000 block of Sandcreek Drive South on Friday at 6:45 p.m. The area is southwest of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

CCPD said that initial investigations revealed that a single eastbound vehicle collided with two separate westbound vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was tranported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to CCPD, this is the eighth deadly traffic crash investigation and the 11th traffic death this year in Commerce City.